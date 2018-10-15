Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Mark 1-Year Anniversary

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are marking a milestone moment in their relationship.

On Monday, the couple, who began talking on Twitter last summer, celebrated their 1-year anniversary, both taking to Instagram to share touching tributes.

“A year ago I impatiently asked @wellsadams ‘when are you gonna ask me to be your girlfriend?!’ I still can’t tell if I just bullied you into being with me and you’re scared to leave? But please don’t,” Hyland captioned the image. “Thank you for being the @stevehowey to my @katehudson in #bridewars … Now, let’s get tan again and drink all the rosé.”

Adams also marked the big day, sharing a gallery of images on his Instagram account from his first year with the Modern Family star.

“A couple hours after we took these pics, @sarahhyland said ‘when are you going to ask me to be your girlfriend.’ I said, ‘right now,’” he wrote. “I then doubled down and said ‘I’m falling in love with you.’ She responded with, ‘I can’t say that yet.’ And then like 15 minutes later she did. Happy anniversary, baby. I love you most.”

Last month, Hyland and Adams celebrated a year since their romance started, both taking to social media to share the snippet of their love story.

“1 year ago today, You asked to hold my purse when I was dancing. In that moment you took my heart. You then gave me my last first kiss. And in that moment you took my breath away. I love you to Pluto and back,” she wrote. “*YES PLUTO IS A PLANET. IT WILL ALWAYS BE*”

Adams also shared a similar caption on Instagram beneath a photo of the two on the red carpet.

“I kissed this beautiful woman for the the 1st time a year ago today. Best year of my life. I love you to Pluto and back,” he wrote.

The couple’s romance started following a comical back and forth flirting spree on Twitter last summer while Adams was a bartender on The Bachelor in Paradise. On Halloween of last year, they made their relationship public with a Stranger Things-themed couple’s costume. They took the next step in their relationship over the summer when Adams moved from his home in Nashville, Tennessee to live with Hyland in Los Angeles.

“I think it’s brought us closer. “I don’t think it’s been long enough to discover pet peeves with each other,” Hyland told PEOPLE following the big move. “I think we’re in the honeymoon phase of living together.”