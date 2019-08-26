Ryan Reynolds’ Rare Baby Bump Photos of Blake Lively Has Fans Going off in the Comments

After sharing rare baby bump photos of his wife, Blake Lively on social media Sunday in honor of her birthday, fans of actor Ryan Reynolds and Lively are going off in the comments section, loving the two even more for their candid and epic trolling toward one another.

On Aug. 25, Reynolds took to Instagram to share 10 photos of the couple together, but as luck would have it, the images shared of a pregnant Gossip Girl alum included her eyes closed, a blurry motion grab or Lively completely out of frame.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Happy birthday, [Blake Lively],” Reynolds captioned the images, which pulled in more than 4 million likes on his account, and just days after his doting wife shared a heartfelt gift to him.

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday, @blakelively. A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Aug 25, 2019 at 9:30am PDT

Fans absolutely loved the images, which have now raked in more than 4.8 million likes since it was published. A plethora of users took to the comments section to share their thoughts over the hilarious photos, many of them praising the two for their amusing relationship.

“There are no bad pictures [Blake Lively] and happy [birthday],” one fan wrote alongside birthday cake emojis.

“Bad photo…. Not even once!” another added.

“Hahahaha, I see what you did there,” wrote another on Instagram.

Stranger Things star, Millie Bobby Brown also commented, writing: “Haha! Happy birthday shes (sic) still always so beautiful,” alongside a heart emoji.

“I really think you captured her essence in these shots,” model Tess Holliday wrote.

Noticing the growing baby bump, one fan chimed in: “Get that baby outta there!!!” to which Reynolds replied, “I keep whispering, ‘stay in…’”

Many also took to Twitter to share their thoughts over the funny photos too.

At least she is shown in full this year — The Huda (@nabilahudatahar) August 25, 2019

Happy Birthday! Your husband is a turd. But, aren’t they all?!? 😂 — Leslie LeFlore (@LeslieLeFlore) August 25, 2019

alright im just gonna say it.. i would like to have a marriage like blake lively and ryan reynolds.. they look so mf happy — 𝔭𝔞𝔱𝔱𝔦 𝔪𝔞𝔶𝔬𝔫𝔫𝔞𝔦𝔰𝔢👑 (@sadangryadult) August 25, 2019

After surprising fans this past spring at the red carpet premiere of his movie, Detective Pikachu, Reynolds and Lively revealed they were expecting their third child together. The newest bundle of joy will soon be joining the couple’s two daughters, James Reynolds, 4, and Inez Reynolds, 2.

No date yet on when the two are due.