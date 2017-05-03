Ryan Reynolds Wins Husband of the Year Award With Heart-Melting Message About Blake Lively

The 2017 Met Gala was full of artistic costumes and stunning dresses as the hottest celebrities lined up on the red carpet.

Making his annual pilgrimage to the Gala, Humans of New York creator Brandon Stanton got some of the best photographs of the night, but what makes his work special isn’t necessarily the portraits, but rather the stories that go along with them.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Every year Stanton manages to get some of the most insightful nuggets from the stars, but this year what Ryan Reynolds had to say about wife Blake Lively might just take the cake.

MORE: These Perfect Memes Describe the 2017 Met Gala in Its Avant Garde Glory

The photo, which Stanton shared on Instagram, showed the Hollywood hot couple looking adorable as ever and was paired with this heart-stoppingly beautiful comment from Reynolds:

“She always responds with empathy. She meets anger with empathy. She meets hate with empathy. She’ll take the time to imagine what happened to a person when they were five or six years old. And she’s made me a more empathetic person. I had a very fractured relationship with my father. Before he died, she made me remember things I didn’t want to remember. She made me remember the good times.”

Just take a moment to let that sweetness sink in. Could these two get any more perfect?

Congratulations to the most influential person in my life. The best man I know… you deserve this @time 100 honor … If only my husband wasn’t blocking you in this shot. I’m so sorry @johnlegend A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Apr 27, 2017 at 2:56pm PDT

Lively, however, recently poked fun at her husband with a lovingly-spirited joke when he was honored at TIME’s 100 Most Influential People gala, saying, “Congratulations to the most influential person in my life. The best man I know… you deserve this @time 100 honor … If only my husband wasn’t blocking you in this shot. I’m so sorry @johnlegend.”

We love that Lively brought some needed perspective to Reynolds’ life, and we have no doubt the two balance each other perfectly.

If you’re like us and can’t get enough of Blake Lively and her never-ending parade of amazing fashion, check out our Womanista Approved list of her picks.

[H/T Getty / Jackson Lee]

Related:

Watch: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are All of Us at the Met Gala

All the Most Stunning Red Carpet Looks From the 2017 Met Gala

This Is What Celebs Are Doing Before Hitting the 2017 Met Gala Stairs