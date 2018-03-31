Ryan Edwards Reportedly Back on Tinder Amid Arrest, Pregnancy News

Teen Mom OG personality Ryan Edwards has reportedly been caught on Tinder despite being a married man.

Edwards, who is married to Mackenzie Standifer, has reportedly messaged several women in recent weeks, according to reports from Radar and The Grace Report.

In the screenshots captured on Tinder, Edwards, 30, can be seen clean-shaven and shirtless in his profile picture. He also falsely identifies his age as 25.

On March 21, he allegedly messaged one woman telling her to “hit him up” whenever she came to town. They also exchanged addresses and discussed their professions.

He also contacted a second woman on the app, and Standifer found out. Standifer, who is currently pregnant, apparently contacted a friend of the woman who matched with Edwards and demanded to know how the matched-woman knew Edwards.

Radar confirmed this exchange by verifying Standifer’s phone number made the call. A third woman has come forward, but the outlet was not able to verify that exchange.

This is not the first time Edwards has been caught on Tinder. In August 2017, Radar published a similar report about Edwards, who has a son with main Teen Mom OG cast member Maci Bookout. He allegedly messaged a woman asking if she was “down to f—.” He was then identified as a married man, but told the woman he “liked to have a little fun.”

Edwards’ number was linked to the exchange, but he denied the allegations.

“I’m married. Get [the] f— out of here with the dumb s—,” Edwards said.

This is just the latest in a rash of scandal for the Teen Mom OG couple.

Their troubles began on Tuesday when Edwards was arrested at his home. He was apparently arrested on petition to revoke, which means he violated his probation that was related to a past simple possession of heroin charge.

Standifer spoke out after the news broke and insisted that Edwards was sober.

“Possession of heroin was the original charge from April before he went to rehab,” she told Radar Wednesday. “Part of his case was he had to be booked. Everything is fine. … He took a drug test yesterday and passed.”

Standifer the ditched her hubby to go on a trip just days after his arrest was made public.

Sources leaked to Radar that the Teen Mom OG personality left Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Thursday to go to New York.

“Mackenzie boarded a flight to go to New York yesterday without Ryan,” the source said.

Not only was Edwards left in the dust, Standifer reportedly also skipped out on her usually scheduled time with Hudson, her 5-year-old son from a previous relationship.

“She left her son during her scheduled time,” the source said. “Her scheduled times are Friday evening through Tuesday mornings.”

Radar apparently got in contact with Standifer, and she confirmed that she is in New York. No other details in the report were confirmed. To add to the drama’s severity, the arrest went down one day after the couple revealed they were expecting their first child together.