Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Makes Confession About Sammi Sweetheart, Jen Harley

On this week’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro had a moment of clarity about his torrid love life.

The June 14 episode of Family Vacation centered around Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino proposing to his girlfriend, Lauren Pesce. It also featured Vinny Guadagnino’s mother, Paula and his Uncle Nino, who dropped by the group’s vacation home in the Bahamas for a visit.

The big proposal seemed to make Magro reflective on his own life. He brooded over his longstanding relationship with former cast-mate Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and his current troubled affair with his girlfriend Jen Harley. Magro opened up about his conflicting feelings with Paula before stepping in front of the camera for a confessional.

“Who the f— is the right person at this point?” he wondered. “Because I’m with a girl for eight years and that s— didn’t work out. Now I got a girl pregnant after a year and it’s probably not going to work out. What is it? Please tell me. Because I f—ing have no idea. I don’t know. Here I am, the same crying-ass b— Ronnie in the same f—ing place in the same f—ing house.”

Magro’s relationship with Giancola spanned most of Jersey Shore‘s original run. The couple finally split for good after the show was over, but their history has been a major touchstone in the Family Vacation reboot. Giancola chose not to return with the rest of the cast to avoid “potentially toxic situations.”

Meanwhile, Magro and his current girlfriend, Harley, welcomed a daughter named Ariana in April. His prediction that it was “probably not going to work out” in the confessional may have come true, as the couple had a very public fight on Instagram a few short weeks after their daughter was born, and are now on thin ice.

Last month, a source told PEOPLE that the couple is living out a constant cycle of break-ups and make-ups.

“They tried to make it work, but they just set each other off and fight constantly,” the insider said. “It’s better they are apart and they are slowly realizing that. It will be better for their daughter in the end.”

However, they said that the couple has matured enough to realize that they need to put their squabbles on hold when their daughter needs them. Toward the end of may, the source said that Ariana “was sick this weekend, so it was scary for both of them as new parents. They both dropped everything and came together to care for her.”