Robin Thicke’s Girlfriend April Geary Shares First Photo of Destroyed Estate by California Wildfires: ‘Our Home Is Gone’

April Love Geary shared a sad look at what remains of hers and Robin Thicke‘s house on Saturday, after the California wildfires were through with it.

Geary and Thicke lost their home in Malibu, California in one of the three massive fires currently torching parts of the state. The two got out safely, following the evacuation orders prescribed by the city, but there was not much of a house to return to.

“Our house is gone,” Geary wrote on her Instagram Story on Saturday, along with a crying emoji.

Her picture showed their long driveway, still lined with pine trees and fences, but with one crisp powerline lying across it. Even their front gate was still standing, but beyond it, there was nothing but rubble. The structure was completely decimated in the fire, as were tens of thousands of other homes in Butte and Ventura Counties.

Geary and Thicke are expecting their second child together. The singer, 41, documented their retreat on Friday. He and Geary, 23, fled with their 9-month-old daughter, Mia Love Thicke, and his son from a previous marriage, 8-year-old Julian.

“This is us going North instead of South on the PCH to get away from the fire. We are in the middle of it,” Thicke said in a video.

He later posted a photo of Julian crouching on the beach.

“Contemplating next move,” he wrote.

Even in that string of posts, Geary seemed resigned to the loss of their house. She posted a photo of a massive smoke cloud rising from the ground, putting the loss into perspective.

“Our house is somewhere in there. I’m so sad but so thankful that we all made it out safe. Praying for everyone in Malibu, our city is up in flames,” she wrote.

Incredibly, the wildfire raging in Malibu — the Woolsey Fire — is only the second largest in California right now. The Camp Fire has become the most destructive in California history, burning over 105,000 acres and taking at least 23 lives. These flames have a long way to go as well, with each one only partially contained.

Firefighters saw a brief break from the winds fueling the fires on Saturday, but experts warn that they will soon return. First responders are working long hours in dangerous conditions, and many are actually prisoners of the state of California. Those incarcerated are paid just $1 an hour for their life-saving work, according to a report by Think Progress.