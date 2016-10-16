Robbie Amell and Italia Ricci Have Officially Tied the Knot

(Photo: Instagram /@dimitryl)

The CW The Tomorrow People star Robbie Amell and ABC’s Designated Survivor, Italia Ricci have tied the knot!

The two shared their vows in front of friends and family in downtown L.A. on October 15th according to Us Weekly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple had some time to plan their wedding, after hosting a two year engagement. You have to make sure everything is perfect right? The pair got engaged a month after celebrating their six year anniversary back in 2014.

After their enagement, Amell was ecstatic posting, “She said yes!!!… I think. I can’t really be sure,” the actor captioned an Instagram photo of himself and his future bride kissing. “I’m going to marry my best friend. @italiaricci.”

Two years ago. 😍😍😍😍😍💍 A photo posted by Robbie Amell (@robbieamell) on Aug 19, 2016 at 7:17am PDT

Congrats to the happy couple!