Rob Kardashian Takes to Instagram After Blac Chyna Leaves Him

Sorry to be so open but I’m not feeling so good after seeing @blacchyna messages about me and what her plans were. I have never been this heartbroken in my life. I don’t mind being so open or if anyone thinks I’m being weak but I don’t play when it comes to Family and Chyna was my Family and thought we were getting married. I treated her as a Queen. My baby girl is 1 month old and Chyna took her and left this beautiful home that I just bought for us. Right before Christmas. Someone I have given my all too. I Loved every inch of that woman and loved everything that came with her. I truly loved Angela. I gave everything I owned for her. Didn’t know I was just part of her plan. I really believed she was in love with me the way that I was with her and I am so hurt and never felt this before. It’s different when you have a kid with someone. And after reading Chyna’s messages to her best friend she was going to drop me after a year. She didn’t even make it to that. I am so broken. This is a woman I fought my entire family for. I was in love with this woman to the fullest and I was none of that to her. Go to my snap—–> @robphuckedme
Rob Kardashian and fiancé Blac Chyna seem to have hit another bump in the road. The new dad took to Instagram to beg Chyna to let him see his daughter, Dream, after she left the house.
🤕 I thought this was going to be the best year of my life ,,, had a beautiful baby Dream and haven’t spent Christmas with family in years and I just can’t believe she really hurt me this way. She knows how to hurt me and I loved her so hard like I’m supposed to. Like any man is supposed to love their Wife. Chyna knew exactly what she was doing to get me. I can’t believe she did this to me. And this isn’t for some ratings this is my real life so please understand I’m just being open right now. Cuz if it was for ratings I wouldn’t explain all this here. And with Chyna’s messages and her leaving with everything and the baby I am broken. I go 1000 percent for my girl. I am so confused how a man who gives and loves everything about a woman is the one left alone. 😓 I’m sorry for being so open once again ,,, this is killing me 💔
Kardashian shared videos on Instagram and Snapchat of empty rooms in the house saying that Chyna “took the baby, took the whole nursery we built” on Saturday and then began to post memes about the couple’s breakup.
Videos by PopCulture.com
“Bring Dream back to her Dad please,” Kardashian said in one of the memes. “She blocked me or else I would ask to see her and she has the guard gate not letting me in the gate either. I just miss baby Dream.”
In another post, Kardashian shows he is standing alone in an empty room and claims while it looks like he is making light of the situation, he is completely broken that his future wife and daughter are gone.
“This is all very real and serious to me and I’m trying to cheer myself up with these and they are making me laugh. So relax,” he wrote. “This wasn’t fake or some publicity stunt. Trust me. My one month old beautiful baby girl got taken from me along with my wife who left me. Been upset for days so relax. This is all very real in my life. I don’t play when it comes to my woman and my baby.”
Chyna recently shared a photo of her son King and little Dream together promoting her baby special with Rob saying, “Our #RobandChyna baby special airs THIS Sunday night at 8/7c on E!!”
Chyna has recently gotten her Instagram figured out after having it hacked earlier this week. According to E! News, the hacker said Chyna left Kardashian and was going to “expose” him because Chyna was already cheating on him with another man.There has yet to be any proof that this was true.