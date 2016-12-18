Rob Kardashian Takes to Instagram After Blac Chyna Leaves Him

Rob Kardashian and fiancé Blac Chyna seem to have hit another bump in the road. The new dad took to Instagram to beg Chyna to let him see his daughter, Dream, after she left the house.

Kardashian shared videos on Instagram and Snapchat of empty rooms in the house saying that Chyna “took the baby, took the whole nursery we built” on Saturday and then began to post memes about the couple’s breakup.

“Bring Dream back to her Dad please,” Kardashian said in one of the memes. “She blocked me or else I would ask to see her and she has the guard gate not letting me in the gate either. I just miss baby Dream.”

In another post, Kardashian shows he is standing alone in an empty room and claims while it looks like he is making light of the situation, he is completely broken that his future wife and daughter are gone.

😩 but she took the baby also and she took my eggos and my chips and my sweet baby rays BBQ sauce A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Dec 17, 2016 at 8:05pm PST

“This is all very real and serious to me and I’m trying to cheer myself up with these and they are making me laugh. So relax,” he wrote. “This wasn’t fake or some publicity stunt. Trust me. My one month old beautiful baby girl got taken from me along with my wife who left me. Been upset for days so relax. This is all very real in my life. I don’t play when it comes to my woman and my baby.”

Chyna recently shared a photo of her son King and little Dream together promoting her baby special with Rob saying, “Our #RobandChyna baby special airs THIS Sunday night at 8/7c on E!!”

Chyna has recently gotten her Instagram figured out after having it hacked earlier this week. According to E! News, the hacker said Chyna left Kardashian and was going to “expose” him because Chyna was already cheating on him with another man.There has yet to be any proof that this was true.