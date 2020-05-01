Rita Wilson Shares Tender Throwback Photo With Tom Hanks Amid Coronavirus Recovery, and Fans Cannot Get Enough

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary on Thursday, with Wilson marking the occasion by sharing a tender throwback moment on Instagram. This year's anniversary comes just weeks after the couple fought the coronavirus together. The two recently revealed they are helping out with UCLA's research into a possible treatment for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. Hanks and Wilson's fans could not get enough of the new Instagram post. "32 years with this guy! [Hanks] Happy Anniversary, my love," Wilson wrote on Instagram. "Let's go 32 more and then some!" Hanks and Wilson married in 1988, and are parents to sons Chet Hanks, 29, and Truman Hanks, 24. Hanks also has two children from his marriage to Samantha Lewes, son Colin Hanks, 42, and daughter Elizabeth Ann Hanks, 37. Hanks and Wilson first met while making the sitcom Bossom Buddies in the early 1980s. Back in March, Hanks and Wilson tested positive for the coronavirus while they were in Australia, where Wilson was performing and Hanks was going to start work on an Elvis Presley biopic. Australian officials believed they caught the virus before arriving there. After a few days of quarantine at a hospital, they continued quarantining at a home there. They arrived back in Los Angeles to continue quarantining in late March.

What a beautiful couple happy anniversary to you both — Kerry Lock (@KerryLock9) May 1, 2020 On Wednesday, Hanks shared a photo of plasma he donated to UCLA for coronavirus research. "Here's last week's bag of plasma. Such a bag! After the paperwork, it's as easy as taking a nap. Thanks [Dr. Anne Rimoin] and UCLA," the Toy Story actor wrote. Wilson shared a similar photo as well. "A photo of getting tested for antibodies in preparation of donating plasma," she added. "Thank you Dr. Anne Rimoin at UCLA for the study you’re working on to help patients heal from COVID-19."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rita Wilson (@ritawilson) on Apr 30, 2020 at 8:29am PDT During an interview with NPR, Hanks confirmed he was helping scientists out. After recovering from the coronavirus, he said he sought ways to help out. "A lot of the question is what now, you know? What do we do now? Is there something we can do? And, in fact, we just found out that we do carry the antibodies," Hanks said on Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!, reports Entertainment Tonight. "We have not only been approached, we have said, 'Do you want our blood? Can we give plasma?' And in fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on, what I would like to call, the Hank-ccine."

(Photo: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic, Getty) "Love you two. Happy happy," actress Julia Roberts wrote on Instagram. "Happy anniversary," Julianne Moore chimed in, adding heart and lips emojis. "Goals! Happy anniversary!!" the Kelly Clarkson Show team wrote.

(Photo: Barcroft Media , Getty) "Happy Anniversary! We are one year behind you-1989-31 years," one fan shared. Wilson later congratulated the Instgram user. "Happy anniversary to you guys! Sending much socially distanced love from us," singer Richard Marx also wrote.