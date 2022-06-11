Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Are Reportedly 'Very Serious'

✖

Things between Rebel Wilson and Ramona Arguma are not slowing down, at least anytime soon. Wilson, who is celebrating the release of her latest Netflix comedy Senior Year, made a big move when she went Instagram official this week with Arguma. In a sweet post on Thursday, June, 9, Wilson wrote: "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess#loveislove," along with two pink heart and a rainbow emojis. The relationship announcement came amid Pride Month. Now, a source tells People Magzine that the Pitch Perfect alum is "very serious" about Arguma.

The two have been dating steadily since Jan. of this year and even attended the Super Bowl together the following month. "It's a very serious relationship and they're super happy together," the insider says. "It's been very cool for Rebel's friends to see her this secure with someone."

Agruma's Instagram account is private, but Wilson has been sharing photos and moments of the two together since earlier this year before going public. "Rebel's in an amazing place, and I've never seen her happier," a source added.

Wilson previously spoke candidly about meeting Agruma, revealing that they met through a friend but at the time, she didn't reveal her new love's identity. "We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other," she said. "It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic."

She added: I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it's great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship. There were times — I'm not saying with all my exes, they're great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn't have."

Wilson's last public relationship was with Jacob Busch. His family founded the brewing company, Anheuser-Busch. They split four months after making their relationship status known to the public.