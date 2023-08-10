Ray Liotta Said He'd Never Seen One of His Most Iconic Movies 3 Years Before His Death

Ray Liotta said that he never got around to watching his iconic movie Field of Dreams in a new interview published this week. Liotta passed away in May of 2022, but on Wednesday Deadline published an interview conducted with him three years before his death. As he and interview Mike Fleming Jr. discussed his career, they got to Field of Dreams and Liotta said: "You know, I've nebver actually seen the movie."

Liotta reminisced about shooting Field of Dreams, but revealed that he never actually saw the finished product. He explained that he was very busy at the time because his mother was sick with cancer and he was spending as much of his free time with her as possible. He said that he actually brought his parents to a screening of Field of Dreams, but "she just started not feeling well. Her longs started getting... She was having trouble breathing, so we just left."

"I don't know why I've never seen it," Liotta went on. "It's not like if I watched it, I'd cry. I mean, I've seen what I did, different clips, because for a while there, every paper was using it as Field of something... Whatever was going on in the government at one time or another. But that's why I've never seen it."

Liotta also said that he was filming Goodfellas at the time when Field of Dreams was finished, which had a serious impact on his availability. Still, the movie clearly stuck in his memory as he recalled minute details of his own performance – especially where it had been criticized by others.

Liotta passed away on May 26, 2022 in Danto Domingo, Dominican Republic while filming a movie called Dangerous Waters. His death was caused by heart and lung issues. He was 67 years old at the time. Since then, Liotta has been praised by colleagues, critics and fans for a lifetime of exceptional work. He was even posthumously awared a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Fleming noted all of this in his newly-published interview this week, among other posthumous achievements. Fleming explained that he had interviewed Liotta between Marriage Story and The Many Saints of Newark, and was planning to publish the interview the next time Liotta was in the headlines with award show buzz. Sadly, the actor passed away before that came to pass.