Ray Liotta's Daughter Karsen Breaks Silence With Touching Tribute to Late Father

Ray Liotta's daughter Karsen is speaking publicly for the first time on her beloved father's death. On May 26, the Goodfellas rep confirmed that the actor passed away at the age of 67. He reportedly died in his sleep while staying in the Dominican Republic to film his new movie Dangerous Waters. No foul play is suspected and an autopsy is pending. In the meantime, Karsen took to Instagram on June 9 to pay tribute to her dad. The 23-year-old shared a picture of herself and Liotta from years ago. "Those who knew him, loved him," she wrote. "You are the best Dad anyone could ask for. I love you. Thank you for everything."

Liotta is survived by his fiancée Jacy Nittolo, as well as Karsen, who he shares with ex-wife Michelle Grace. Nittolo also shared a touching tribute to Liotta two days after his death. "My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical," she began in a post. "Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever," adding that they "laughed daily" and were "inseparable." She added: "He was everything in the world to me and we couldn't get enough of each other" and that their love was the "kind of real love that one dreams of." She concluded: "He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I've ever known…and even that is an understatement."

At the time of his death, Liotta was on a career comeback. His recent roles included The Many Saints of Newark, Marriage Story and No Sudden Move. He finished the Elizabeth Banks-directed Cocaine Bear and was due to star in the Working Title film The Substance alongside Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley. Recast decisions for the latter have not been confirmed.

Liotta was also set to executive produce the A&E docuseries Five Families. The project is about the rise and fall of the New York's mafia's Genovese, Gambino, Bonnano, Colombo, and Lucchese families.