Priyanka Chopra Casually Shows off Her Anything-but-Subtle Engagement Ring From Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra is reportedly engaged to Nick Jonas, and the Baywatch star showed off her brand-new bling for the first time on Instagram this week.

Chopra’s maybe-probably engagement ring makes an appearance in a selfie with her friend, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, with Chopra’s left hand draped around Tandon’s neck in the shot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The snap was shared to Tandon’s account, with the actress writing, “Peecee and I getting our pouts in order!”

The ring appears to feature a large cushion cut diamond in the center sitting next to tapered baguettes on a silver band, with the stone’s massive size consistent with other celebrity engagement rings we’ve seen as of late.

Rumor has it that Jonas proposed on Chopra’s 36th birthday in July after shutting down a Tiffany & Co. store in London to purchase the actress’ ring. PEOPLE shares that he and Chopra had been dating for two months at that point.

According to a source, the 25-year-old singer is “very, very happy.”

“His friends and family have never seen him like this, and they’re all really excited for him. He’s definitely very serious about her,” the source said.

Neither Chopra nor Jonas has officially confirmed their engagement or even that they are together at all.

Now, Jonas and his family are reportedly preparing to meet Chopra’s family in India. PEOPLE reports that Jonas’ family will meet those close to Chopra including her mother Madhu and her brother Siddharth.

“He and his family are going to India to meet her family,” a source said.

The couple had previously traveled to India in June where Jonas met Chopra’s mom. The pair also attended a friend’s wedding.

“We’re getting to know each other and I think it was a great experience for him,” Chopra told PEOPLE of the trip.

“That’s what he said. I think he really enjoyed it,” she added. “It was really beautiful. He had a great time.”

The jet-setting couple also recently spent time in London, where Chopra reportedly introduced her beau to good friend Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry.

A source told Us Weekly that Chopra and Jonas visited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s country home in Oxfordshire, England the same week that Jonas proposed to Chopra.

In May, Chopra attended Markle’s royal wedding to Harry, so time will tell whether the Duchess will be in attendance on her friend’s big day as well.

Photo Credit: Getty / Rich Fury