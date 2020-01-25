Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Official Wedding Souvenirs Removed From Royal Collection

There have been many changes in the royal family ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their intention to step back as senior royals. Now, it has been reported that there have even been changes amongst the official Royal Collection, which now no longer carries the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding memorabilia.

According to the Daily Mail, the Royal Collection previously featured various items from Harry and Markle’s wedding collection, which included a fine bone china mug, plate, and more. The items were available as recently as earlier in the week (as of the publication’s Jan. 23 report). However, when you search the couple’s names now, none of their related-goods show up.

“Many of Royal Collection Trust’s china ranges are produced to celebrate a specific occasion and are sold for a limited time,” a spokesperson for the Royal Collection explained to the Evening Standard on Thursday, Jan. 23. “The china range to celebrate the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex has sold out.”

Us Weekly reported that Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s wedding collection no longer appears on the site either. Interestingly enough, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s collection still appears on the site. Harry’s cousin and her husband wed in 2018, the same year as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Although, it should be noted that their wedding took place months after Harry and Markle’s May 2018 affair.

As previously mentioned, this news comes weeks after Markle and Harry announced their intention to step back from their lives as senior royals. Shortly after they made their surprise announcement, Buckingham Palace revealed that the couple had come to an agreement with Queen Elizabeth regarding their future with the royal family.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives,” the statement began. “As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for royal duties.”

“With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty,” the statement continued. “The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home. Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of security arrangements. There are well established independent processes to determine the need for publicly-funded security.”

Buckingham Palace revealed that these new changes will go into effect in the spring.