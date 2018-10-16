Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s All-Time Cutest Moments

From mere whispers of a relationship to a full-on royal wedding to a pregnancy announcement, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been enchanting the world with their adorable moments together. The couple knows no bounds when it comes to issuing a collective “awww” out of the world, so here are their most adorable moments together.

Their first official public appearance at Invictus Games in Toronto

Though the two had been photographed at private events together, their first official outing as a couple was at the Invictus Games in Markle’s hometown of Toronto in September 2017. At the event, the two shared inside jokes and laughed together.

Later that month, Markle told Vanity Fair that “We’re a couple. We’re in love. I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story.”

Their engagement interview

The two appeared lovey-dovey together in an interview with the BBC after announcing their engagement to the world in November 2017. During the interview, Markle told the story of how Harry proposed — and how she could barely wait for him to actually pop the question before she said yes.

“I could barely let you finish proposing,” she said to Harry. “I was like, ‘Can I say yes now?’”

Harry agreed and added that Markle almost forgot about the ring amid the frenzy.

“And then there was hugs and I had the ring in my finger and I was like, ‘Can I give you the ring?’” he said. “She goes, ‘Oh yes, the ring!’”

Markle said the two were spending an evening alone that night and called it an “amazing surprise. It was so sweet and natural and very romantic,” she said. “He got on one knee.”

Engagement photo shoot

Don’t even get us started on the official portraits of the couple, taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski and released by Kensington Palace about a month after the engagement announcement.

The intimate photos shot Cupid’s arrows straight into the hearts of royal fans across the world.

PDA at the Royal Foundation Forum

A few months later, the two shared some major PDA at the Royal Foundation Forum in February 2018. From the moment Harry and Markle stepped on stage, their body language said it all, with the two unable to keep their hands off each other. Even when Harry had to leave Markle’s side, she watched from the audience with a dreamy smile on her face.

When Harry lifted Markle’s veil at the Royal Wedding

The entire world collectively swooned when Harry lifted Markle’s designer veil after she walked down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.

And let’s not forget the moment during the wedding when Harry whispered, “You look amazing. I’m so lucky,” to his new bride — or when he wiped away tears as he married her.





Markle’s hand on Harry’s back at Prince Charles’ birthday celebration

Before heading off on their honeymoon to Africa, Harry and Markle helped celebrate Prince Charles’ 70th birthday party at Buckingham Palace just days after their wedding celebration.

Social media was aflutter with excitement after Markle protectively put her arm on the small of Harry’s back as they arrived at the event. That kind of PDA is rarely seen from other members of the Royal Family, so fans soak it up at every chance they get. See the subtle moment in action in this video.

Their kiss at the 2018 Sentebale polo match

The couples’ love was on display once again at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club in England, where Markle was on hand to cheer on her husband, who was competing on his charity’s team. His charity, Sentebale, aims to help African children affected by AIDS.

After Markle awarded Harry’s team captain Nacho Figueras with the trophy after they won 5-4, she gave Harry a full-blown kiss on the lips in celebration with his victory. The two also held hands as they strolled around the grounds before and after the match.

Harry and Meghan’s date night to see Hamilton

While attending a special Sentebale fundraising performance of Hamilton, Harry took to the stage at the end of the show with the cast, breaking out into impromptu song.

“You say…” he began, as the cast and crowd burst into cheers and applause before the royal quickly halted his mini-performance.

As Hamilton fans know, the song Harry referenced, “You’ll Be Back,” is sung in the musical by King George III, who happens to be Harry’s ancestor in real life.

Later, Markle and Harry appeared to be cracking up laughing at something while posing for a photo with the cast.

Harry’s obvious pride for Markle at her cookbook launch

While Markle helped celebrate the launch of a cookbook she helped create in September, Harry and her mother, Doria Ragland, accompanied her — and Harry positively beamed with pride at his new bride while she was front and center.

Harry’s reaction to Markle’s pregnancy

Of course Harry had an adorable reaction to the news of his wife’s first pregnancy. He brought it up when they kicked off their royal tour of the Commonwealth in Australia, giving a speech at the event.

“We’re both absolutely delighted to be here and really impressed to see you serving beer and tea at an afternoon reception in true Aussie style,” he said. “We also, genuinely, couldn’t think of a better place to announce the upcoming baby, be it a boy or girl, so thank you very much.”