Prince Harry Introduced New Girlfriend Meghan Markle to Prince William

(Photo: Twitter / @UsWeekly)

Prince Harry’s new girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, is slowly meeting the whole royal family.

The American met Prince Harry’s father Prince Charles before news of their relationship even broke and now she has reportedly met his big brother, Prince William.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple met up with William during their weekend together in London.

“William met Meghan,” an insider told Us Weekly. “They got on fabulously. I’m sure Harry had been looking forward to introducing his girlfriend.”

Another source shared, “Naturally, William is very happy for his brother.”