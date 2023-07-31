Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Blame Life Setbacks on 'Bad Luck'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have had a rough go in recent months when it comes to lives here in America. It hasn't been without a load of distractions for the former royals, but they've seen the collapse of their podcast deal with Spotify and the inability of their Netflix offerings to catch on with audiences, unless we're including Suits.

But instead of possibly acknowledging the lack of interest in their lives outside of The Royal Family drama, the couple is putting the blame squarely on the back of "bad luck," according to The Daily Mail.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Second Netflix Show Officially Floppedhttps://t.co/Zq8FDc5hgr — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) July 16, 2023

The couple has allegedly told friends that they don't see their issues as reasons for the failures, placing the blame elsewhere. "The word is that they think they've been really unlucky," the source told the outlet. They also teased that Harry once had ideas of making a way in Africa, calling it a "second home." So much so that his upcoming Netflix series is set in Africa, though the couple's only documentary as part of the streaming deal is 2022's Meghan & Harry. Netflix has said it isn't renewing the deal with the Sussexes when it is up in 2025.

There is plenty of evidence to show that luck played a part in some of their woes, but it also played a part in everybody's lives in the past four years. COVID made its way around the world shortly after the couple made their official Royal exit in January 2020. This also killed their initial plan to be "global do-gooders" who traveled around like Harry's mother, Princess Diana, did after she divorced then-Prince Charles.

Then they signed a major deal with Netflix, right at the time when streaming had a big shakeup and has now led to the current strikes in Hollywood. The same could be said about the Spotify deal that recently fell apart completely.

The deaths of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip both garnered a little bad juju for the young couple, killing the publicity for the launch of Markle's podcast and also dulling the impact of their interview with Oprah Winfrey, reportedly overshadowed by the loss of Philip. Do you agree that the royal couple have had a run of bad luck and it'll turn around? Or is this just the reaction people have had to them whether they are royals or not? We do know they are bringing back Most Extreme Elimination Challenge (or Takeshi's Castle, whatever they want), so why not make Markle and Harry the new hosts?