Pink and Carey Hart Celebrate Their 10-Year Anniversary

Pink and Carey Hart are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary just shortly after welcoming their second child together.

Pink took to Instagram with a photo of her and Hart sharing a kiss at the 2012 Video Music Awards.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With the sweet pic she captioned, “Yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum ๐Ÿ‘ that’s one for every year care bear. I really like you this week. #happyanniversarymylove I’m very lucky to be able to say that you’re mine. Thanks for sticking around. ๐Ÿ’˜”

The two started dating in 2001 and married in Costa Rica in 2006. The currently two share 5-year-old daughter Willow and 1-month-old Jameson.

Congrats to the happy couple!

Related:

Pink and Husband Carey Hart Welcome Baby No. 2

Pink’s Decaf Coffee Break Turned Into a Much Needed ‘Rest Stop’

Mommy-To-Be Pink Steps out to Do Some Last Minute Holiday Shopping