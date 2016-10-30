Paul Anka Marries Long-Time Girlfriend Lisa Pemberton

(Photo: Twitter / @People)

Paul Anka married his girlfriend of six years, Lisa Pemberton on October 22, according to ET.

The ceremony took place at the Four Seasons in Los Angeles during sunset. Pemberton was led own the aisle by Anka’s 11-year-old son, Ethan. The 75-year-old singer and his wife were married in front of a small group of friends and family, including Warren and Astrid Buffett, carlos Slim, Ghada Irani, and Bob and Tamar Manoukain.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After the ceremony, Anka and Pemberton made their way across the dance floor to Van Morrison’s “Someone Like You.”

The following day, like any modern married couple, Anka took to Instagram to post about his big day. He posted stunning photos of the aisle, Pemberton just arriving at the altar to meet him. Another was of their beautiful wedding cake decorated with pink roses.

“Yesterday I married an incredible woman … the love of my life!!!” He captioned one photo of Pemberton and himself at the altar. “Thanks to all those who shared this special day with me!”

Congratulations to the happy couple!