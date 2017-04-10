Patrick Dempsey Can’t Get Enough of His Wife Jillian in Rare Romantic Photo

My vacation is always more beautiful when I’m next to my beautiful wife @jilliandempsey photo credit @taluladempsey A post shared by Patrick Dempsey (@patrickdempsey) on Apr 9, 2017 at 9:46am PDT

Patrick Dempsey couldn’t help but gush about his “beautiful” wife, Jillian, while on vacation with his family.

The former Grey’s Anatomy star posted a photo of the couple cuddled up looking out at the ocean.

“My vacation is always more beautiful when I’m next to my beautiful wife @jilliandempsey,” the 51-year-old wrote.

Jillian has also been updating her Instagram account with plenty of fun family photos from their beach vacation.

“Clowning around with my dudes … Darby’s legs in background!” the makeup artist wrote alongside a photo of herself with the couple’s 10-year-old twin boys, Sullivan and Darby, rolling around in the sand.

The couple reconciled last year after Jillian originally filed for divorce in January 2015. We are thrilled to see them looking happy!

