Paris Hilton Announces Engagement to Chris Zylka: ‘I Have Never Felt So Happy’

Paris Hilton is engaged to actor Chris Zylka, People reports.

“I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend,” Hilton said. “I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!”

Zylka proposed over the weekend while the pair were on a ski trip in Aspen, Colorado.

People also has the photos of the proposal, with Zylka getting down on one knee on a snowy mountain to pop the question while the two were posing for photos after lunch.

“I was so excited and surprised!” the 36-year-old heiress said of the proposal. “I immediately said yes!”

The couple first met eight years ago, reconnecting two years ago and making things Instagram official last February.

“Ever since our first date I knew there was something special about him,” Hilton said of Zylka. “I have never in my life met a man so loyal, dedicated, and loving. I knew right from the start that I wanted to be with him forever.”

Zylka was equally as effusive about his bride-to-be.

“Paris is the most beautiful and incredible woman both inside and out,” the 32-year-old said. “I feel like the luckiest man in the world to be marrying my dream girl. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together.”

On Dec. 30, Hilton shared a set of social media posts gushing over her now-fiancé.

“Never in a million years did I think I would find someone so completely perfect for me,” she captioned a black-and-white photo of the couple. “Someone who would make me happier than I ever dreamed I could be. Someone that would touch my life so profoundly & give me a whole new reason to breathe.”

She also posted a shot of the pair kissing on a red carpet, writing, “One day, someone will walk into your life & make you see why it never worked out with anyone else…”

