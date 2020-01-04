Ozzy Osbourne and Wife Sharon Spotted out After Bizarre ‘Deathbed’ Report Hits the Internet

Shortly after rumors about his health emerged once again, Ozzy Osborne and his wife Sharon Osborne were spotted out and about together. According to the Daily Mail, the couple was seen having dinner at Mr. Chow on Friday, Jan. 3 in Beverly Hills.

Ozzy and Sharon both donned black ensembles during their night out on the town. The rocker also sported a cane during the outing, and Sharon could be seen helping her husband along by holding onto his hand.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Not only does their outing come amidst rumors about his health, but it also comes shortly after the pair spent their first Christmas apart from one another for the first time in 40 years. Sharon was in her native England during the holiday because of a work commitment. Ozzy, unfortunately, could not make the trip to be with his wife as his doctor urged him not to fly (Ozzy previously suffered a fall in his home in April that dislodged several metal rods in his back that were surgically placed there following a 2003 motorbike incident).

On Jan. 1, Radar Online published a report that claimed that Ozzy was on his “deathbed” and that he was so ill that he was not able to recognize his wife at one point.

“Ozzy is in chronic pain and begging to be put out of his misery!” an insider claimed.”He’s in such bad shape that he didn’t even notice Sharon wasn’t there.”

Soon after the piece was published, Ozzy’s daughter, Kelly Osborne, set the record straight on her Instagram Story.

“Today I had a wonderful start to 2020. I went out to lunch with my family. Then spent the rest of the day laughing and hanging out with my dad,” she began. “I come home to read sickening articles about my dad supposedly being on his ‘death bed’ sometimes the media makes me sick!!! It’s no secret that my dad has had a rough year when it comes to his health but come the F— on this is utter bulls—.”

Ozzy himself addressed rumors about his health in October when he announced that there would be another delay to his No More Tours 2 tour because he was still recovering from the incident.

“I’m not dying, I am recovering It’s just taking a little bit longer than everyone thought it would,” he said in a clip, adding that he was “bored stiff” with being bedridden all day.