Nikki Bella Praises Ex John Cena’s New Romance: ‘He Seems So Happy Now’

Nikki Bella and John Cena may have called it quits, but there’s no bad blood between the pair. The WWE star has moved on, and his ex couldn’t be more thrilled for him.

During the Best Buddies Mother’s Day Celebration in Malibu, California, on Saturday, the Total Bellas star told PEOPLE she used to “pray every day” that Cena, 42, would find happiness after their split. The E! television personality added that she was thrilled to learn that he moved on, and is “happy for him.” Bella noted that she felt she lost herself in their relationship, and needed to figure herself out again.

“I’ve loved [seeing him move on],” she told PEOPLE. “I’ve been so happy for him because I think of the decisions that I’ve made… walking away and just needing to find myself because I felt like I lost it.”

“I literally would pray every day, like all I want him is to be happy and find happiness. And it’s true. He’s still so close to my family and all I ever want is for his happiness. He seems so happy now and that makes me really happy.”

Cena is currently rumored to be dating Shay Shariatzadeh, according to E! Online. The pair have been spotted out together on multiple dates. They have not made their romance Instagram official.

Bella, 35, hasn’t always felt so optimistic about her former beau moving on. During the season finale of Total Bellas she confessed that it would be difficult for her to see him with someone else. So difficult, in fact, that she said it would “kill me.”

“No matter what, the next time I see him with someone it’s going to kill me,” she said.

She and Cena called it quits last summer. The pair ended their engagement in July 2018, after calling it off once prior only to get back together. Bella explained the decision in an interview with PEOPLE, revealing that in the midst of trying to work things out, they both did some “soul-searching” and discovered it simply wasn’t meant to be.

“After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was, and in order to move forward with our wedding. After much time and soul-searching alone and together, we have decided to officially part ways,” she said at the time.

Bella added that she enjoyed “a beautiful and loving 6-year relationship” with Cena, whom she said she would continue to “respect.” The reality TV star added that in the end, parting was “best for me.”

She has since been seen cozying up to Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev.