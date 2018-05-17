Nikki Bella Opens up About What She and John Cena Need to Reconcile

Nikki Bella and John Cena have both expressed interest in getting back together after calling off their wedding last month. So what will it take to get these two back together again?

“Time. It’s going to take time,” Nikki told Entertainment Tonight at the Total Bellas junket in New York City on Wednesday. “So, honestly, only time can tell.”

“John and I, we absolutely love each other and we care about each other a lot,” she continued. “We are best friends and, right now, we’re both giving each other time separately and maybe there’s hope that we reunite in the future.”

Cena, who announced his split with Bella last month, opened up about wanting to get back together with his ex during an appearance on the Today show on Monday, explaining, “I still love Nicole, I still would love to marry Nicole, I still would love to have a family with Nicole.”

“I was speechless at first and then I felt emotional and very happy,” Bella said of her reaction to his interview. “The one thing I have to give John is, even though he’s this top celebrity, he’s this amazing superstar, he — when it comes to real life — he doesn’t feel like he has to put up a front. Like, this is how he really feels and he’s gonna tell you, and I think that’s what’s made him so amazing, being the face of the WWE and everything he does for charity.”

“He has a really big heart and he wears it on his sleeve, and I do, as well. And I think that’s what makes us great reality stars, but that, what he did takes courage, especially, I think, for a man,” she added. “I give him a lot of credit for that.”

Total Bellas fans will see the WWE couple’s breakup play out on the new season, which premieres Sunday, and Bella said she has no regrets about letting viewers in on the intimate details of her relationship’s end.

“This season, you’re gonna see it completely unfold. You’re going to see wedding planning, which is awesome, but you’ll see the ups and downs of that and then you’ll see what got us to where we’re at today,” she explained.

“I think that’s what happens when you’ve been filming a reality show for the last five years. Everywhere we go, we feel like we can tell our whole story,” sister Brie Bella added. The twin said regardless of what happens between Nikki and Cena, she’ll support them both.

“I love John and I love Nicole and, you know, he will always be a brother to me,” she said. “Like she said, time will tell. So, we’ll see.”

Total Bellas premieres Sunday, May 20 at 9 p.m. ET on E!

