Nikki Bella Clears up Comments on Double Dating With Ex John Cena and New Girlfriend

There may not be a double date anytime soon between one-time couple Nikki Bella and John Cena. The former added some clarification on previous comments about whether she’d up to go on a double date with her ex-boyfriend. In an earlier interview with TMZ, Bella wasn’t dismissive of the possibility, saying, “I don’t know… I think there’s boundaries, right?”

Her latest remarks on The Bellas Podcast show she knows there’s boundaries and isn’t at all interested in going on on a tag-team date down the road. During the original interview, she felt as though she was caught off guard with the question.

“I just got done getting a manny and a petty,” Bella said, as noted by Fightful. “I had my zen on, was thinking about what bottle of rosé I wanted to buy and they popped out of nowhere. “And then they’re asking me questions about, you know, John, because he was seen recently on a date and then asked me about a double date. And, you know, sometimes it sucks when you’re held accountable for your comments.

“I don’t ever want to go to a double date with my ex, with any of my exes. And it’s nothing against him, his girlfriend, any of them. There’s boundaries. So you know what my boundaries are. No, no, no way.”

She previously mentioned how she is “so happy for him” and his new girlfriend, Shay Shariatzadeh.

Meanwhile, Bella and her Dancing with the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev, became official in July after months of seeing one another. The two are not shy to share in PDA and seem to be in a great place.

“Artem, even when we were just friends and dancing, he would talk about being a dad and wanting a daughter first,” she said. “I’ve heard about his baby fever forever, but I’ve told him, ‘Look, I don’t know if I need to be on three birth controls, but we are not having kids anywhere in the near future.”

Last week, Chigvintsev was all love towards Belle as he shared an Instagram photo in which he mentioned in his caption, “You are my rock, my number one, the good ending to a bad day and the best start to a new day, you are my soul mate.”ce