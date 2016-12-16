Nicole and Michael Phelps Finally Released Their Wedding Video and It’s Perfection

If you’re wondering what perfection looks like take a look at Nicole and Michael Phelps‘ wedding video.

The pair married in Cabo a couple months back and finally released their wedding video for the world to obsess over. The video was shot by Brides Magazine filmmaker Taylor Chien and Boone Studio Photography.

While the clip didn’t show the couple’s son Boomer, the two say he played a large role in the wedding.

Nicole told the magazine, “We put [the ring] in one of those little net bags that you have for jewelry. We got one that matched his [Burberry] outfit, and we put that around his wrist, and he was carried down the aisle by [friend and gold medal swimmer] Allison [Schmitt], our roommate. I think he kind of sucked on the bag a little bit while he was standing up there!”

(Photo: Brides Magazine)

She also admitted the first ceremony was basically “signing paperwork,” saying they got married in “sweats and jams.”

The dazzling bride says when they refer to their wedding they speak of their Cabo wedding rather than their secret backyard wedding back in June.