Nicki Minaj Confirms She’s Dating Eminem in New Instagram Post

Nicki Minaj confirmed that she’s dating fellow rapper Eminem after answering a fan’s question on Instagram Thursday.

One of the “Chun-Li” rapper’s fans inquired about the rumored relationship in the comments section of a post promoting YG’s single “Big Bank.”

“You dating Eminem???” the fan asked, to which Minaj simply replied, “Yes.”

In the caption, Minaj wrote, “[Big Bank] out now!!!!!! [YG] [2 Chainz] [Big Sean]… Told’em I met Slim Shady. Bagged a EM!!!”

The last line, which is a lyric from the new track, prompted the inquiry.

It’s possible Minaj could be trolling her fans in an effort to spark a conversation around her new music. She was forced to push back the release date of her upcoming album Queen, which is now slated for an August 10 release.

“The label wanted me to put my album since 10,000 years ago, of course. I Love my label, but I’m happy that I’ve always been blessed to have the freedom and creativity to do what I want, how I want it, when I want,” she told fans during an Instagram Live video. “Trust me, it’s the better choice. I can’t give y’all half-ass s—, I just refuse to.”

The delay comes as a result of her being both a perfectionist and “some other stuff that happened with some beats.”

Eminem appeared on Minaj’s debut album Pink Friday, which came out in 2010, in a guest verse on “Roman’s Revenge.”

Minaj, 35, recently split with 44-year-old rapper Nas after their long-distance relationship proved “too much,” with Minaj on the West Coast and Nas based in New York City. If she’s actually dating Eminem, that would make him her third romance with a rapper, following Nas and Meek Mill.

Eminem was married twice to his high school sweetheart Kimberly Anne Scott, with their second divorce finalizing in 2006. They were first married from 1999 to 2001, and tried marriage again in 2006. It was short-lived, as they divorced the same year. He told Vulture in December that his dating life is “tough.”

“It’s tough,” the 45-year-old said. “Since my divorce I’ve had a few dates and nothing’s planned out in a way that I wanted to make it public. Dating’s just not where I’m at lately.”

But he assured the reporter that he wasn’t lonely, answering whether fame left him feeling isolated. “Am I lonely? No, I’m good. Thanks for asking, though.”

Eminem and Scott have daughter Hailie, who turned 22 in December. Kim also has daughter Whitney from another relationship, whom Eminem adopted. The couple also adopted Kim’s late sister Dawn’s daughter Alaina.