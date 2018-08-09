‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Star Shalita Grant Marries Girlfriend Sabrina Skau

Congratulations are in order for Shalita Grant.

The former NCIS: New Orleans star married her girlfriend, commercial director Sabrina Skau during an intimate ceremony in San Francisco on Aug. 8.

Videos by PopCulture.com

‘We’re so excited,” Grant told PEOPLE, who first broke the news of the wedding, a few days before the ceremony. “I’m just so grateful to have Sabrina in my life.”

After exchanging vows in front of 25 guests at San Francisco’s City Hall, which the couple chose because it was the site of California’s first legal same-sex marriage, the newlyweds celebrated with a reception at a private home in Palo Alto.

See the adorable shot of the newlyweds here.

“Games will be a really big part of the wedding,” Skau said. “We’ll have lawn games and then after a chef cooks a five-course dinner, we’ll play some party games like Taboo and Telestrations.”

“The most important thing for us is that it would be a day for us to connect with each other,” said Grant. “We’re not a traditional couple, so it was really important for us to do something that represents us and our relationship.”

Grant and Skau began seeing each other in October 2016 after meeting on a dating app, and were long distance for a year while Grant filmed in New Orleans. On Christmas Eve 2017, Skau popped the question.

“I thought it was coming, but it was a surprise,” said Grant. “We had bought matching onesies and she proposed while we were wearing our matching onesies. And then we played card games. It was sweet, intimate, joyful and playful.”

Now the couple is looking forward to the future, which includes starting their lives together.

“She’s someone I feel really safe with,” Skau said. “She’s so self-possessed and supportive and we can always be honest with each other.”

Grant added that this is the first relationship where she ever felt “really seen and really heard.”

“I feel so loved. And I feel like we can do anything,” she said.

Grant left NCIS: New Orleans back in April as Sonja Percy decides to take a new job with the FBI and leave the team.

“It’s just time for a change,” Grant’s manager Didi Rea told Variety when news of her exit first broke. “This is about moving on to the next great thing.”

A veteran of many Broadway productions and a Juilliard graduate, Grant has also appeared on the PBS Civil War drama Mercy Street, Bones, and The Good Wife. Her character also appeared on NCIS.

NCIS: New Orleans will return for a new season Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.