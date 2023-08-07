Natalie Portman and Husband Benjamin Millepied Reportedly Separate Following Affair After 11 Years of Marriage

Sources close to Portman say that she has not been able to forgive Millepied for his rumored affair back in June.

Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied have reportedly separated. The couple were in the headlines earlier this year when reports indicated that Millepied was caught cheating on Portman, but at the time sources said that they hoped to work it out. Now, insiders have told Us Weekly that is no longer the case.

"After news of his affair came out, they've been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs," a source close to Portman and Millepied told reporters. The report isn't altogether surprising since 42-year-old Portman was spotted alone in Sydney, Australia last week on the 11th anniversary of her wedding to Millepied. Portman was not wearing her wedding ring as she attended a soccer match at the time.

(Photo: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Back in June, reports broke that 46-year-old Millepied was having an affair with 25-year-old Camille Étienne, a climate activist. At the time, a source close to Portman said that she was "humiliated" by the story, but was "willing to see if she's capable of rebuilding her trust" in Millepied. They said: "Natalie believes Benjamin's affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him."

Two months later, it may be that Portman has come to a different conclusion – or perhaps that she is still working through her feelings. Portman and Millepied share two children – 12-year-old Aleph and 6-year-old Amalia – and the insider also mentioned that Portman did not want her children to "grow up in a broken home."

Millepied is a French choreographer and dancer, and he and Portman met while filming the movie Black Swan together. After the project was finished they began dating in 2009 and married in 2012. The two lived together in Paris, France until at least 2013, though like many actors, Portman travels for work often. Millepied was the director of the Paris Opera Ballet for a time, but resigned in 2016. Portman even spoke of becoming a French citizen at the time, while Millepied revealed that he was in the process of converting to Judaism so that he and Portman could raise their children in the religion.

Portman and Millepied collaborated again in 2018 on the movie Vox Lux where Portman played a troubled pop star. Millepied was hired to choreograph the climactic dance sequence and the two spoke about training together on the press tour.

So far, Portman and Millepied have not responded publicly to reports of a rift between them. It's unclear where the couple stands.