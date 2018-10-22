‘Nashville’ Actor Chris Carmack Weds Longtime Girlfriend

Nashville actor Chris Carmack said “I do” to longtime girlfriend Erin Salver over the weekend.

The actor’s Nashville costar Sam Palladio confirmed the news on Instagram on Sunday, Oct. 21, sharing a gallery of images from the special day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“2 of my favourite people in the world got married this weekend and it was the most best weekend ever. Love you @realcarmack and @erinslaver,” Palladio, who served as a groomsman at the ceremony, captioned the images.

One of the images shows the newlyweds gazing up at one another while standing near a lake, while others show Carmack fishing on the lake. Another photo shows Palladio attending the reception with his girlfriend, Voice alum and singer Cassadee Pope.

Following the big day, the new bride took a moment to reflect, taking to Instagram to share a photo of her wedding gown.

“Morning after…. night to remember,” she captioned the image.

The couple put a ring on their relationship in March of 2016, with Slaver, a musician, taking to Instagram at the time to share the exciting news.

“Sparkling drinks and fingers,” she captioned an image showing herself and Carmack celebrating their engagement with champagne, Slaver, a musician, sporting a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

Wow, thanks everyone for all the love! I’m overwhelmed with happiness from your kind thoughts! 󾬑 — Erin Slaver (@erinslaver) March 2, 2016

The couple initially met on the set of Nashville when Slaver appeared as one of Juliette Barnes’ backup singers, according to PEOPLE. Throughout their relationship, the couple frequently showed up in support of one another. On Dec. 2, 2015, Slaver attended the CMT Artists of the Year special at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, where her The O.C. alum boyfriend was honored with the International Impact Award. In October of 2016, Carmack played onstage with Slaver at the Grand Ole Opry’s 90th anniversary celebration.

In August of 2016, Carmack and Slaver welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.