‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland’s Boyfriend Leaves Raunchy Comment on Bikini Photo

Sarah Hyland and boyfriend Wells Adams leave little to the imagination on Instagram.

The actress caught the attention of fans, and her Bachelor in Paradise star boyfriend’s attention when she posted a stunning bikini photo of herself enjoying a refreshing drink while catching some rays.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“27. You were amazing. 28? Whatcha got for me?” Hyland wrote on her birthday celebration post.

Adams, who never hesitates to comment on his girlfriend’s posts, shared a rather cheeky message on the comments’ section of her photo.

“Ummmm. I got something for ya,” the reality star wrote.

Adams and the Modern Family star, who have been romantically linked for quite some time now, celebrated their official one-year anniversary recently on social media.

“A year ago I impatiently asked @wellsadams ‘when are you gonna ask me to be your girlfriend?!’ I still can’t tell if I just bullied you into being with me and you’re scared to leave? But please don’t. Thank you for being the @stevehowey to my @katehudson in #bridewars… Now, let’s get tan again and drink all the rosé,” Hyland wrote on Instagram in mid-October.

“A couple hours after we took these pics, @sarahhyland said ‘when are you going to ask me to be your girlfriend.’ I said, ‘right now,’” Adams wrote. “I then doubled down and said ‘I’m falling in love with you.’ She responded with, ‘I can’t say that yet.’ And then like 15 minutes later she did. Happy anniversary, baby. I love you most.”

Back in September, Hyland shared on Instagram an adorable anecdote from their relationship. Specifically when she decided Adams was “the one.”

“1 year ago today, You asked to hold my purse when I was dancing. In that moment you took my heart. You then gave me my last first kiss. And in that moment you took my breath away. I love you to Pluto and back,” she wrote, adding, “*YES PLUTO IS A PLANET. IT WILL ALWAYS BE*”

The couple first met after going back and forth on Twitter.

They outed themselves as a couple in Halloween 2017 with a Stranger Things-themed couple costume. Since one they have stayed active on their social media platforms sharing moments from their adorable relationship, and Adams even moved across the country from Nashville, Tennessee to Los Angeles to move in with Hyland

For this year’s Halloween the pair dressed in hilarious Taco Bell-inspired ensembles that fans loved.