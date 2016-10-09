Miss Tennessee Teen Passes Down Her Crown

Savannah Chrisley, 19, is passing down her crown to the newest Miss Tennessee Teen, Megan Ski Hollingsworth. The queen took to Instagram reminiscing on her crazy year.

“I am officially a has been,” Savannah said on Instagram. “This year has been one crazy year but I wouldn’t trade it for the world! God has been way too good to me and I don’t deserve it. I’m honestly so sad! But I cannot thank everyone enough for all you have done for me.”

She continued, “To all of the amazing people apart of team Greenwood. Kent…I felt like when it came down to it, you were one of my biggest supporters. And Kim…I love you. You will always be my second mama! But CONGRATULATIONS TO THE NEW MISS TN TEEN USA 2017! @usakimig #hasbeen.”

Savannah was able was able to balance Miss Teen USA, support important causes close to her heart, and star on Chrisley Knows Best.

Her reality show and real estate guru father Todd Chrisley shared how proud he was of his daughter on social media.

“So proud of you @savannahchrisley. This year has been life changing for you as Miss TN Teen USA and you have been a wonderful representative to which makes us so proud. With all our hearts we love you to the moon and back.”

Her mother Julie Chrisley added, “Can’t believe it’s been a year! Love you @savannahchrisley @greenwoodproductions @usakimig #confidentallybeautiful.”

Chrisley Knows Best airs Tuesdays at 10:00pm.