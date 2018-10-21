Miley Cyrus Spotted Shopping for Baby Clothes

Miley Cyrus seemed to be shopping for baby clothes on Oct. 14, according to a new report by The Daily Mail.

Cyrus was spotted at a small shop in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. She and her entourage reportedly spent about 20 minutes picking out different baby clothes — all of them made from organic cotton. Cyrus was grinning from ear to ear as she emerged with her purchases, apparently satisfied.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 25-year-old singer wore high-waisted black jeans and a high-collared leopard print shirt. She had a hot beverage in her hand and a pair of comfortable-looking black boots on. There was nothing to suggest that Cyrus expects to start a family soon, yet the baby store sighting has speculation running rampant.

Cyrus has had a tumultuous on-again off-again relationship with Liam Hemsworth. The two began dating in 2009 while they were working on The Last Song together. In 2012, they got engaged, but they broke up the following year. Somewhere in between, they returned to each other and reconnected. The couple announced that they were engaged once again in 2016.

Still, Cyrus and Hemsworth seem to be in no rush to make things official. Some rumors have circulated that they are already secretly married, though these have been reliably debunked. Instead, they reportedly have their eyes on the next step — starting a family. The Daily Mail reported that Liam Hemsworth is eager to have some children, especially as his brothers are both already fathers several times over.

To add to all the speculation, Cyrus and Hemsworth have reportedly just moved from Malibu, California, into a massive home in Nasvhille, Tennessee. The southern mansion is equipped for a small army of children, and a report by OK! Magazine Australia claims that that’s just why they moved. Sources said that Cyrus and Hemsworth are in “full-on nesting mode.”

“Miley’s not pregnant yet, as far as I know, but it’s pretty clear she and Liam are getting ready for the next step,” an insider said.

“They’ve both agreed that they’re at a place in their lives where they’d actually be ready if she got pregnant,” added another.

Cyrus is 25 while Hemsworth is 28. The two reportedly paid $8 million for their new home. The move makes sense for Cyrus, who has been getting back to her country roots in more recent music and performances. Hemsworth undoubtedly has something to look forward to in the city as well, though he may be traveling back to the west coast for work quite a bit.

He was just cast in an upcoming movie with Vince Vaughn titled Arkansas. It will be directed by Clark Duke, who will also star in the film. Arkansas will be the directorial debut for Duke, who is known for playing Clark in the final season of The Office. It is currently filming and is expected to premiere in 2020.