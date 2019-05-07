Met Gala: Jennifer Lopez Rocks Leggy, Low Cut Dress Alongside Alex Rodriguez, and Fans Are Here For It

While Katy Perry and Lady Gaga were all about being creative and fun with their Met Gala outfits, Jennifer Lopez went in the opposite route. While she still looked shiny and “campy,” she tossed in a whole lot of sexy while strolling the red carpet alongside Alex Rodriguez.

The Hustlers star has not left much to the imagination with her choice of outfits on set, but her Met Gala dress almost puts them to shame. The low-cut, leggy look stunned almost everybody and earned a few cheers online too from the likes of Khloé Kardashian.

“Watching E! red carpet and it’s EVERYTHING! Hi JLOs leg,” the reality star wrote on Twitter. “Omg JLO I can’t handle this flawlessness.” Kardashian tossed in a few love emojis just for kicks.

J-Lo actually shared a preview of the dress and A-Rod as they made their way to the Gala. It gave fans an up-close look at the stunning outfit and the “camp” aspect she was going for with her headdress.

Lopez’s dress is a crystal-encrusted look by Versace, with Donatella Versace joining the pop star on the red carpet soon after arrival. She was also spotted posing for some photos with the other Kardashian sisters who were in attendance at the event.

Fans also thought that the look had some influences from other stars from the past.

“Jennifer Lopez channeling Cher on the pink carpet,” one fan wrote alongside a photo of Cher with her own crystal headdress. Others didn’t have to look further than the red or pink carpet for someone who had a similar style to J-Lo.

J. Lo and Celine Dion competing in the fringe + headdress stakes #Metgala pic.twitter.com/KRyDPDSJAN — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) May 7, 2019

While Celine Dion also looks stunning and eye-catching, many were quick to give the night to J-Lo. Others had already said Katy Perry or Lady Gaga had won the event with their style choices, but it is hard to top this one. The photos help to prove it.

Some people just can’t help but take a look it would seem.

One fan was a little disappointed that Lopez didn’t show up in a more classic look for the Met Gala. A blast from the past.

“If JLo wears her own 2000 versace plunge dress, that’s camp,” Helen Rosner wrote on Twitter. While it isn’t that dress, it is a futuristic update? They’re both Versace at least!