‘Master of None’ Star Lena Waithe Secretly Marries Longtime Love Alana Mayo

Celebrity wedding bells are ringing out today, as it’s been announced that Master of None star Lena Waithe secretly married her longtime love, Alana Mayo. Waithe revealed the news during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, sharing, “We snuck and did it, you know. We didn’t really make any announcements or a big, you know.” Guest host John Legend then flashed a photo of the newlyweds, to which Waithe responded, “That’s my wife. She’s beautiful.”

Elaborating on how the pair tied the knot, Waithe recalled, “We went to San Francisco. We went to the courthouse and got married right in front of Harvey Milk’s bust. It was her idea, like all good things are, and she was just driving and she saw the courthouse and she said, ‘We should get married there,’ and I said, ‘Cool, I’m down.’”

“It was a humbling day, you know, to marry someone so amazing,” she went on to say, per ET, then adding, “but also to really appreciate all the work that so many people have put in for us to be able to do that. Everybody should be able to do that.”

Waithe’s exciting news comes ahead of the nation-wide release of her new film, Queen & Slim, which she wrote and produced. The more stars Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) and Jodie Turner-Smith and a couple who get unintentionally become a symbols of social unrest after accidentally killing a police officer.

Other stars of the film include Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), Chloë Sevigny (Big Love), Flea (Baby Driver), Indya Moore (Pose) and country singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson.

The film has only been shown to critics as of yet, but it is already garnering universal acclaim, currently holding a 100 percent Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Not only reframes an outlaws-on-the-run story in thrillingly contemporary, culturally relevant terms, but also finds a way to do so that combines bracing honesty about a hostile world with lyrical beauty about the relationships that make it endurable,” The Wrap film critic Todd Gilchrist said of the movie.

“It’s a road movie that’s timely — the plot reverberates with recent news stories, heartrending and enraging — but also untethered from headlines or the calendar, unfolding in a dreamscape defined by love and community, empowerment and the art of survival,” Hollywood Reporter critic Sheri Linden added.

Queen and Slim opens everywhere on Nov 27.

