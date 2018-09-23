‘Little People, Big World’: Audrey Roloff Reveals Anniversary Surprise for Husband Jeremy

Little People, Big World personalities Jeremy and Audrey Roloff recently celebrated their four-year anniversary, and Audrey has a special surprise in store for her husband.
Audrey shared a gallery of the pair’s anniversary getaway on Instagram alongside a detailed caption about how she marked the occasion. The couple traveled to Portland, Oregon, for their first overnight trip without their infant daughter, Ember.
Videos by PopCulture.com
The proud wife and mom booked a room at the same hotel that the pair spent their wedding night in, which would be special enough for some couples. However, Audrey took things up a notch.
To preface her surprise, Audrey recalled their fascination with the hotel’s displayed typewriter in the lobby.
“I remember when we checked in on our wedding night Jer and I flipped out because there was a typewriter in the entry way,” she wrote. “The typewriter holds a special meaning in our love story – Jeremy sent me hand typed letters throughout our years of long distance, he asked me to be his wife on the typewriter, and our typewriter has been on display in every home we’ve ever lived in, reminding and inspiring us to write a love story worth reading.”
In preparation for their arrival, Audrey had the hotel staff type out a message on the typewriter. It was a loving tribute to Jeremy, which made him smile when she told him to read it aloud for her camera.
View this post on Instagram
It was my turn to plan our anniversary this year. We started switching off because we like surprising each other and it was just easier for managing our expectations😉 I booked us a night (our first night away from Ember😅) at the The Sentinel Hotel where we stayed on our wedding night 4 years ago. I remember when we checked in on our wedding night Jer and I flipped out because there was a typewriter in the entry way😭 The typewriter holds a special meaning in our love story – Jeremy sent me hand typed letters throughout our years of long distance, he asked me to be his wife on the typewriter, and our typewriter has been on display in every home we’ve ever lived in, reminding and inspiring us to write a love story worth reading. I called ahead of time and made a request for a special anniversary message to be displayed on the typewriter upon our arrival. See the message and Jer’s reaction in the video – SWIPE RIGHT! 📽 We had the most enchanting evening in Portland and I finally got to experience the Multnomah Whiskey Library. Of course we ended the evening reading our anniversary letters – the ones we wrote to each other on our anniversary last year. It’s our favorite anniversary tradition. You can read about some of our other favorites in our most recent post on @beating50 💗 Jer and I celebrate our anniversary as if it’s a national holiday. We are firm believers that love, of all things, should especially be celebrated. So no matter how inconvienent, we are inentional about carve out time on September 20th to reminisce the past year, dream for the future, and recommit to the promises made on our wedding day. And as our favorite quote from our favorite book says… “If it’s half as good as the half we’ve known, here’s Hail! to the rest of the road.” Happy anniversary Farmer. Let’s keep living #ALoveLetterLife 💌 #stayingido #beating50percent
It was a small detail, but one that helped the young couple make the most of their special day, which they have vowed to make special each and every year.
“Jer and I celebrate our anniversary as if it’s a national holiday,” Audrey wrote. “We are firm believers that love, of all things, should especially be celebrated. So no matter how inconvenient, we are intentional about carving out time on September 20th to reminisce the past year, dream for the future, and recommit to the promises made on our wedding day.”
She continued, “And as our favorite quote from our favorite book says… ‘If it’s half as good as the half we’ve known, here’s Hail! to the rest of the road.’ Happy anniversary Farmer. Let’s keep living.”