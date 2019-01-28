Liam Hemsworth Speaks out on Marriage to Miley Cyrus for First Time

Liam Hemsworth has finally opened up about his recent marriage to Miley Cyrus in a new heartfelt speech at the G’Day USA Awards Gala.

Hemsworth and Cyrus tied the knot in December after years of dating. The two made very little fuss about the occasion, which was nestled in with other holiday festivities. A month later, Hemsworth was finally ready to address the topic in public during an interview with E! News at the 16th Annual G’Day USA Awards Gala.

Hemsworth was an honoree at the ceremony, which applauds the achievements of Australians in foreign industries. When stopped by reporters, he talked about some of the huge privileges he feels he has been granted in his career, before turning to his personal life. Bringing up the wedding, a reporter asked him how it feels to be at a red carpet event now wearing a ring.

“It’s great! It’s great, the ring fits,” Hemsworth said. “It’s an awesome thing to go through. You know, we’ve been together a long time, and it felt like it was the right time to do it.”

As for how things feel between him and Cyrus, Hemsworth admitted that something had changed, but other things were the same. He seemed to be enjoying his new role with Cyrus while acknowledging that, in essence, they were as close as ever.

“It’s sort of, uh, ‘same, same, but different,’” he joked. “Not much about the relationship changes, but I guess you sort of have this, you know, husband and wife thing. It’s great. I’m loving it. I’m really grateful to be in the position I’m in.”

Meanwhile, reporters from Extra asked Hemsworth about the secrecy of the whole wedding. He said frankly that it was not difficult to organize quietly, especially in their home in Tennessee.

“It wasn’t hard,” he said. “We have a small group of friends. It was mainly immediate family, a spur-of-the-moment kind of thing. I am very happy to be where I am.”

Finally, Hemsworth referred to Cyrus in his acceptance speech later in the night. He praised her for her support, calling her his wife on stage for the first time.

“Thank you to my beautiful wife,” Hemsworth said. “You are a sweet, sweet angel. You’re great, you’re so great.”

Hemsworth and Cyrus both shared just a few black and white photos from their private wedding ceremony back in December. The couple stood in front of a stone fireplace, wearing relatively traditional attire and looking as happy as can be.