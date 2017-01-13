Lamar Odom Reveals He Wants to Win Back Ex-Wife Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom has left rehab and is looking forward to the future– a future he hopes includes Khloe Kardashian.

The former NBA star appeared on an episode of The Doctors and did not shy away from talking about his ex-wife.

When asked what he had planned for living clean in the years ahead, he responded, “Honestly, I want my wife back.”

The couple finalized their divorce in December, just weeks before Odom reentered rehab.

While he might have Kardashian on his mind, the Revenge Body star has moved on to a new relationship. She is dating NBA pro Tristan Thompson.

It doesn’t seem likely she’ll reconcile with Odom anytime soon, but only time will tell!

