Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Travel to Las Vegas Amid Alleged ‘Ups and Downs’

What goes up, must come down and the spinning wheel that is Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott‘s relationship has continued to turn, with the couple heading to Las Vegas this weekend. After going through a rough patch earlier this year, the two are reportedly “stronger and better than ever.”

“Obviously the couple had some up and downs because they are both so busy, but at the end of the day, their bond is extremely strong,” a source told Entertainment Tonight Friday. “Travis, Kylie and Stormi spent some time together on vacation as Travis had a break from some shows. It was a really great vacation, and tonight the family plans to be in Vegas as Travis kicks off a residency.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Scott is starting a residency at the grand opening of the KAOS nightclub at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas Friday night. According to HotNewHipHop, Cardi B will also have a residency at the 29,000-square-foot nightclub. The resort spent $690 million to renovate the nightclub, which will also host performances from G-Eazy, Marshmello, Southside and J Balvin.

“After Vegas, Travis has about a month off and the couple plans to spend a lot of time together alone and with Stormi,” ET‘s source adds. “It’s hard for the couple because they are both at the height of their careers, but they are learning to make it all work.”

The short Vegas getaway follows the couple’s “baecation” in Mexico late last month with their 14-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster. The trip was reportedly planned to get their relationship back on track, after the 21-year-old Jenner accused Scott of cheating on her in the wake of the Jordyn Woods-Tristan Thompson cheating scandal. Scott, 27, denied the allegations and was reportedly trying to convince the makeup mogul he can be trusted.

“Travis keeps telling Kylie that she can trust him,” a PEOPLE source said. “He has been doing everything he can right now to regain her trust. He will soon be off for a few weeks and keeps saying he can’t wait to spend time with Kylie and Stormi.”

It appears that the Mexican vacation was a success though, as sources told E! News they are in a “really good place” after the adventure in paradise.

“Kylie and Travis have mended their relationship and are in a really good place now,” an insider told E! News. “They truly needed this vacation and alone time with one another.”

The source said Jenner was very impressed with how Scott interacted with Stormi during the trip.

“Every time Kylie sees Travis interacting with Stormi and being a great father, she falls in love with him even more,” the source said. “It was great for them to spend time together as a family, and Kylie feels more at ease about their relationship and where she stands with him.”

Scott’s next performances are scheduled for May. He will be taking the stage at festivals in Dallas, Austin, Miami and Boston.

New episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!.

Photo credit: Getty Images