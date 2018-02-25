Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Spotted Together for First Time Since Stormi’s Birth

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott got their first date night out as new parents on Saturday. It was the first sighting of the couple together since their daughter Stormi Webster was born.

The first-time parents were out for a spin in Jenner’s new Ferrari LaFerrari. The car was reportedly her “push present” after giving birth, according to her Instagram story. Only 500 of the limited edition supercars were ever made. The retail pricetag is about $1.4 million. While the ride was a gift to Jenner after all the trials and tribulations of pregnancy, it was Scott pictured behind the wheel on Saturday, in paparazzi photos published on DailyMail.

The couple matched the black sports car, as photographers noticed when they arrived at Nobu in Malibu for a pricey dinner. Jenner wore black sweats and a baggy black tee, looking incredible just three weeks after giving birth. She had a red fleece jacket in her arms as well, though there was no snow in southern California yesterday.

Scott matched her dark attire with a graphic Marilyn Manson t-shirt and a crisp black jacket. He wore loose black cargo pants, and around his neck hung an enormous silver amulet of some kind. Both stars appeared to cover their faces half-heartedly as cameras snapped at them from every angle.

The couple have had an inscrutable relationship lately, as rumors abound that they’re on thin ice and constantly fighting. Jenner, 20, has reportedly had anxiety about Scott’s touring, partying lifestyle. The young rapper plays shows around the country constantly, often double-booking himself at clubs or bars for two shows a night and staying up until the early hours of the morning. In between, he’s busy in the studio preparing new music. Jenner reportedly fears for the stability of their burgeoning family.

Meanwhile, a recent report from HollywoodLife.com claims that Scott is begging his girlfriend not to put their daughter on her family’s reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Sources claim that Scott wants Stormi to be the first and only member of the family to abstain from reality TV.

“Travis is happy that Stormi has so many advantages out of the gate being the daughter of two high-profile parents, but his wish is that she has as much of a normal life as possible in the celebrity bubble she is in,” the source said. “That is why he would love for Stormi never to be on TV but he knows that the likelihood of that happening is pretty much impossible.”

“It’s something that is not causing friction with Kylie yet, but it’s definitely been conversed about on many occasions because they both have different ideas of how they want to parent,” the insider continued. “So time will tell if it reaches a boiling point. But as of right now Travis would love nothing more than to never see Stormi on camera anytime soon. He wants her to be a kid.”