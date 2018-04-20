Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Caught in Awkward Courtside Moment

Not even Kyle Jenner and Travis Scott are immune to awkward kiss cam moments at basketball games.

The couple took some time off baby duty to attend a Houston Rockets game Wednesday at Scott’s hometown, but their date night got awkward when the jumbotron highlighted them sitting on the front row.

Awkward 😂😂🤷🏻‍♀️ A post shared by Kardashian Videos. (@dashtube) on Apr 19, 2018 at 7:34am PDT

As seen on a video posted by a fan on Instagram, both Jenner and Scott feel uncomfortable by the cameras focusing on them. Jenner, however, looks at her beau waiting for him to make eye contact so they can kiss for the cam, but the moment never comes.

The jumbotron jumps back into the action of the game as Jenner and Scott avoid looking straight into the camera.

Fans of Jenner’s flooded the comments of the Instagram post, laughing at the awkwardness of the video.

“She played with her hair. She was waiting!” one user wrote. While other added, “Poor Kylie”.

Another user, however, pointed out the jumbotron didn’t seem to be doing a kiss cam moment, but rather just highlighting the celebrity couple as they watched the Rockets play the Minnesota Timberwolves, which is why Scott didn’t know to plant one on his date.

E! News reports that, while not seen in the fan video, the new parents kept their eyes on each other most of the night when they weren’t watching the game. At one point, Kylie rested her hand on Travis’s knee and the two also held hands.

The couple has been spending a lot of quality time together, as they recently attended Coachella with Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

The couple is also busy being parents to daughter Stormi Webster, who Scott recently introduced to his family back in Texas.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also posted a few new photos of baby Stormi Thursday. The photos appeared just a day after Jenner sparked controversy by posting a photo of herself with her jet-black Lamborghini. Her followers criticized her for caring more about her expensive sports car instead of her new baby.

Jenner and rapper Travis Scott welcomed Stormi on Feb. 1, but waited until Super Bowl Sunday to announce her birth. Jenner avoided posting pictures of her baby bump for months and apologized to her fans for staying quiet.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

Since then, Jenner has returned to Instagram to post photos of her post-baby body and to promote her cosmetics line.