Kylie Jenner’s Ring Photo Sparks Travis Scott Engagement Speculation

Is Kylie Jenner starting off 2019 as a married woman?

Eagle-eyed fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star spotted sizable diamond jewelry on her left ring finger in her newest snaps Saturday, leaving them wondering if she and boyfriend Travis Scott had tied the knot in secret.

In the photo, the 21-year-old makes no effort to hide the new bling while showing off her famous figure in white joggers and a matching cropped jacket. Showing off her freshly-blue hairdo, the makeup mogul captioned the photos with a simple blue heart.

It wasn’t the funky new ‘do that drew fans’ eyes. In the comment section, Jenner’s followers were quick to speculate Scott and Jenner had made things official after beginning to date in August 2017 and welcoming daughter Stormi in February 2018.

“Is that an engagement ring I see??” one follower asked, while another commented, “So are you engaged or not?”

It certainly wouldn’t be the only evidence that the ASTROWORLD rapper and the mother of his child were more than just dating. Scott told Rolling Stone himself in December that a wedding would be imminent.

“It got to a point where I was like, ‘I need [Kylie] with me to operate. She’s that one,’” he told the publication. “We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”

On social media, the two regularly refer to one another as “hubby” or “wifey,” and sparked rumors of a wedding while showing off Christmas gifts to one another, which were labeled as for “Daddy” and “Wifey.”

Big sister Kim Kardashian admitted to Busy Phillips on Busy Tonight last month that even she wasn’t sure as to the couple’s relationship status, saying, “I honestly don’t know … They’re the cutest. I think they’re so in love and they have the cutest little family.”

She added, “I would say no — they’re just being cute and posting that. But they’ve posted it a few times, so I am going to ask in our group chat today when I leave here.”

And it certainly isn’t unheard of for the couple to keep big news about their relationship secret, with Jenner only acknowledging pregnancy rumors three days after she had given birth to baby Stormi last year.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she added. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

Will we be getting a similar announcement of their nuptials soon?

Photo credit: Instagram/Kylie Jenner