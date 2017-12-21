Retired NASCAR Driver Kyle Petty Expecting Baby With Wife Morgan

Kyle Petty just revealed that he is set to become a dad once again.

The retired NASCAR driver took to Facebook to reveal the big news with a photo of he and his pregnant wife, Morgan. The couple, who married in 2015, is shown embracing in front of a lake, with both placing their hands on Morgan’s baby bump.

“Christmas came early for me this year!” Petty wrote. “Morgan and I are expecting our first child together in June! I’m so excited I can hardly sleep!”

This will be the couple’s first child together.

Kyle, 57, is the father of three children: Montgomery, Austin and Adam. Adam passed away in a NASCAR practice run in May 2000.

Kyle raced professionally from 1979 to 2008, and is a member of the legendary Petty racing family. He is the son of Richard Petty and the grandson of Lee Petty, who are both seen as icons in the sport.

Morgan, 32, serves as the executive director of his Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America, which has raised $1.3 million for children’s camp Victory Junction.