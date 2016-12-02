Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Are Back Together

(Photo: Getty/Steve Lawton )

Kourtney Kardashian has an old love back in her life. She and Scott Disick have gotten back together.

Sources confirmed to E! News that the businesswoman has rekindled her relationship with her longtime boyfriend a year and a half after she broke up with him for his excessive partying.

“They are back together and giving their relationship a try again,” an insider said.

The source explained, “Scott’s mellowed out a lot and hasn’t been partying.”

The parents share three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Another source added, “Both want to make it work for them and their kids.”

Their reunion comes at a time when the Kardashian family is already facing tension. Kim Kardashian’s husband Kanye West has returned home after a nine day stay in the hospital.