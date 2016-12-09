Kobe Bryant and His Wife Vanessa Welcome Their Third Child Together

(Photo: Getty Images)

Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa have welcomed their third child together.

According to PEOPLE, the baby girl will be a little sister to Natalia Diamante Bryant, 13, and Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, 10.

The couple announced back in July they were expecting just after Kobe announced he was retiring after 20 years on the court.

Beyond blessed and excited to share that we are expecting our third baby girl!!! #Blessed #BabyMamba #Thankful ❤️🙏🏽👶🏽🎀🎉 A photo posted by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on Jul 12, 2016 at 7:24pm PDT

The two met back in 1999 when Vanessa was just 17 years old.

They married in 2001 and welcomed Natalia in 2003. In 2011 Vanessa filed for divorce against the NBA star after reports surfaced of an affair, the divorce was later called off in January 2013.

Kobe took to Facebook to address the issues and speak about his family, “I am happy to say that Vanessa and I are moving on with our lives together as a family. When the show ends and the music stops, the journey is made beautiful by having someone to share it with.”