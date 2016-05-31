‘Game of Thrones’ Star Gets Candid on Falling in Love

(Photo: Getty / Anthony Harvey)

It seems the whole world has fallen in love with Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow on the HBO TV show Game of Thrones.

His character is often the topic of many discussions after each new episode airs, but this time, every one is talking about the adorable way he fell in love – in real life.

Harington opened up in a recent interview with L'Uomo Vogue about his romantic life, specifically his girlfriend, Rose Leslie, who also happened to be his love interest in Game of Thrones.

There was speculation about their romance for a while, but they made their real-life love official when they walked the red carpet together at the Olivier Awards and their chemistry was undeniable.

During his interview, he was asked about one of his best memories of working on Game of Thrones and the swoon-worthy actor tied his answer to how he fell in love, referencing season two when the cast spent three weeks filming in Iceland.

"Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love," Harington said. "If you're already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love."

If those aren't the sweetest words, we don't know what is. Also, who else here is kind of wishing they were cast as his love interest?

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights 9 p.m. EST on HBO.