Kim Kardashian Upbraids Kanye West for Tweeting Photo of Family Home

While Kanye West makes waves on social media with his bizarrely philosophical tweets, you can bet his wife, Kim Kardashian West, takes notice.

Ummm babe. We had a rule to not show our home on social media! Soooo can we now allow KUWTK filming in the home? 🤔😂 https://t.co/bUMAn29K5K — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

The 40-year-old rapper shared photos of his and Kardashian’s luxurious Los Angeles home on Wednesday, joking that it looks like the “sunken place” from the movie Get Out — referencing the jokes and memes circulating the internet that his own life is similar to the plot of the thriller.

Videos by PopCulture.com

do this look like the sunken place 😂 pic.twitter.com/ixzKnaaaSy — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

“Do this look like the sunken place,” he wrote alongside a photo of the family’s home with a laughing emoji.

Kardashian called him out for breaking his own rule about keeping their home private.

“Ummm babe. We had a rule to not show our home on social media! Soooo can we now allow KUWTK filming in the home?” she joked.

It wasn’t the first time Kardashian spoke with her husband about his social media habits that day. Earlier in the day, West tweeted that “my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don’t agree with everything Trump does. I don’t agree 100% with anyone but myself.”

my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don’t agree with everything Trump does. I don’t agree 100% with anyone but myself. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

It came after the “Famous” rapper fired off a few tweets about president Donald Trump earlier in the week.

“You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought,” West wrote previously.

Last week, he referred to his Twitter soliloquy as a “book.”

“[O]h by the way this is my book that I’m writing in real time, he wrote. “No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write. This is not a financial opportunity this is an innate need to be expressive.”

“I will work on this ‘book’ when I feel it,” he added a minute later. “When We sit still in the mornings We get hit with so many ideas and so many things We want to express. When I read this tweet to myself I didn’t like how much I used the word I so I changed the I’s to We’s.”

West’s social media tear has reportedly alarmed those in his inner circle about the state of his mental health, as has an allegedly explosive studio session.

West allegedly shouted to the entire room during the studio session that he didn’t need people with “titles” around and that he would “do it all myself,” referring to the handling of his career and brand, The Blast reports. He was adamant that all Yeezy business would be “handled in house,” insinuating by him only.

He allegedly finished his rant by announcing that “Yeezy is the new Apple.”

“We are all worried about his current mental health,” a source close to West told The Blast. Many of those closest to him believe he may be suffering from another “episode” similar to the breakdown he suffered in 2016 that caused the cancellation of his Life of Pablo tour.

However, not everyone is worried about West. After a story was published in PEOPLE claiming son-in-law Kanye West has had “explosive” fights with Kris Jenner, and wife Kardashian can’t “control” him, the 62-year-old clapped back on Twitter, sharing the story and writing, “Lies, Lies, Lies” beside it.

In the story, a source claimed that West has “had huge blow-ups with Kris. She sees how erratic he’s acting and is most concerned about her daughter’s brand. She’s also trying to be a good mother-in-law, so he’s having explosive issues with her too. Everyone is really, really worried.”

“Kim is trying to control him and the situation, but he can’t be controlled,” the source continued.

In contrast, Entertainment Tonight reported after the story was published that Jenner and West are very close.

“Kris and Kanye have an amazing relationship,” ET‘s first source says. “They even spent all of yesterday together. They vibe so well together and inspire one another.”

And Kardashian isn’t trying to control her husband, the source claimed. “She doesn’t try to control him,” they said. “She understands him and what he does and why he does it. She’s fully supportive of him.”