Kim Kardashian Dishes on Her Bedroom Life With Kanye West After Having Children

Kim Kardashian is getting candid about her sex life with husband Kanye West after the couple became parents.

Kardashian, who has three children with West, opened up about her weight insecurities in the wake of her pregnancies during an interview with Richardson. She confessed that she was unsure if she would ever have sex again due to feeling “so unsexy.”

“I was somebody who gained 60 or 70 pounds in my pregnancies and felt so unlike myself and so unsexy,” Kardashian said. “Literally, at the end, when you can’t even have sex, I thought, ‘I’m never going to have sex again in my life!’ I just felt so bad about myself in my soul.”

Her weight gain also lead to online hate and shaming, which fed into this “unsexy” feeling.

“The internet was making fun of me, comparing me to whales!” she said. “Shamu and I were in a ‘Who wore it better?’ side-by-side.”

However, Kardashian soon took back control of her health and slimmed down to what she considers her peak physical condition. She then participated in a nude photo shoot, which helped her empower herself and feel like her old self again.

“I didn’t lose weight that quickly. But I’d say eight months later, I had probably my best body ever,” she said. “I felt like, ‘I did this. I lost all this weight on my own. I feel better than ever!’ I just put my body through that, and so it was empowering when I did a nude shoot.”

However, the 37-year-old reality TV personality’s outward presence as a sex symbol does not exactly spill over into the bedroom with West. She revealed that when she is with the “I Love It” rapper in the bedroom, or even discussing sex, she actually feels shy and insecure about the subject.

“It’s actually funny, at home I’m much more conservative than my public persona is,” Kardashian said. “My public persona is wild, sexual. But I’m actually uncomfortable when I talk about sex, and I’m more conservative when it comes to that. But I’m vain like that. I can go on a set and be fully naked in front of 50 people doing a shoot, but if I’m one on one, intimate in bed, I’m like shy and insecure.”

She continued, “I definitely have two different personalities like that. But I think motherhood has actually made me more confident about being publicly sexy.”

