Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Buy Entire Block of Exclusive Neighborhood

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are slowly taking over their neighborhood. The married couple expanded their property ownership in their exclusive corner of Los Angeles after acquiring a property adjacent to their compound.

The Blast reports that Kardashian and West purchased a 2,700 square-foot mansion that sits adjacent to their existing mansion in Hidden Hills.

The three-bedroom, three-bath home was built in 1957 and previously belonged to late author and screenwriter Richard Matheson, who wrote I Am Legend as well as 16 episodes of the Twilight Zone, including the famous “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet.”

The deed of the home, which sits on a 1.5-acre lot, was granted to West’s trust, Blue Spruce on Monday.

The new addition to West and Kardashian’s already massive compound could have something to do with the events they’ve been hosting on their property as of late, like parties and regular Sunday services featuring musicians and performances centered around spirituality.

Their current home already features a two-story playroom, a gym, basketball court, hair salon, full spa, theater and a full built-out music recording studio.

The new property acquisition comes the same week as it was reported the couple was backing out of their $14 million Miami condominium, which West reportedly bought for Kardashian for Christmas.

TMZ reported that the couple instead decided to purchase a more private vacation home, and are now inquiring about real estate in the Bahamas and other tropical locales to find something more secluded that “the whole family can enjoy.”

When the couple visited the Miami condo, they were photographed on the balcony, which reportedly led them to change their minds considering the level of privacy. Kardashian told Alec Baldwin on his eponymous talk show that in years past, she would have been thrilled to be photographed so often.

“We would get our hair and makeup done after we filmed the show. Then it was like, ‘What is the hottest restaurant in Hollywood? Where can I go? Where can I be seen? Who is there? What are they doing? Who is there?” she said during a recent appearance on The Alec Baldwin Show.

But she added that West inspired her to lead a more private life. “Yeah and now, I’d say most of…it started with Kanye, because he lived a more…his work life is very public but then when he was off, he was very private,” she said. “And I was so…everything had to be public for me back then.”

Kardashian added that she decided to “flip it” and now focuses on different aspects in life.

“Now it’s like, on my time off, I’m like, ‘Where are the locations that I could go eat, go on vacation where no one will see us?” she said. “All I want is privacy, and I never thought I’d ever be to that point.”