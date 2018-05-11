Kim Kardashian and Kanye West All Smiles at Wyoming BBQ Restaurant

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reunited in Wyoming after a brief separation, and is that a smile we see on the rapper’s face?

Kardashian left behind her gold glittering Versace gown from Monday’s Met Gala, jetting to Wyoming Wednesday to meet up with her husband, who is currently spending time in the Cowboy State to finish up his upcoming albums.

The two looked happy and in love leaving a local barbecue joint, with West wearing a sweatshirt and sweatpants and Kardashian rocking an oversized coat and hoodie.

West has been having an interesting last few weeks to say the very least. After reactivating Twitter, he’s upset fans by openly supporting President Donald Trump, whom he claims to share the same “dragon energy” as and even went as far as to call slavery a “choice.”

While a number of his friends, including Chance the Rapper and John Legend, have distanced themselves from his bizarre rhetoric, Kardashian has stood by her man’s side.

“Yesterday it was announced that Kanye had parted ways with some business people and media outlets made this about Kanye’s mental health,” she wrote on April 25. “Rather than just a simple business decision. So I’m glad he tweeted about the state of his company and all of the exciting things happening.”

She continued: “He’s a free thinker, is that not allowed in America? Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That’s just not fair. He’s actually out of the sunken place when he’s being himself which is very expressive.”

She then went on to lambast the media for calling into question his mental health.

She added: “Now when he spoke out about Trump… Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this. But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions,even if really different from mine. He never said he agrees with his politics.”

“Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that’s why I love him and respect him and in a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren’t labeled the way he is and you will all praise them! Kanye is years ahead of his time,” she continued.

Concluding, her rant, Kardashian sent a note to the media: “Mental Health is no joke and the media needs to stop spitting that out so casually. Bottom line.”

Photo credit: Twitter/Kim Kardashian